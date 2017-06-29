By the time this blog posts this morning, I will in the air on my way home. My parents know I am coming home, but the rest of my family doesn't know. It's going to be a big surprise. July 4th has always been a big holiday for my family and we will have a big BBQ on that day. I'm really looking forward to it.
Being home also means that I have limited internet access. I will do my best to post, ur if I don't, don't worry. It just means that I didn't have internet access.
No comments:
Post a Comment