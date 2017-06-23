Last night I watched "Is Genesis History?" which my boss recommended. The program tries to prove that Genesis is literal history. It attempts to convince the viewer to believe that yom (י֔וֹם) means a literal day not a period of time. Yom can mean either. It also tries to say that the Grand Canyon was created by the Great Flood of Noah. I just don't buy it. If Genesis is literal than mankind is only 6,000 years old, but we know from science that mankind has been around for much longer. I believe that Genesis is allegorical. All I have to say to the filmmakers is the same thing on the guy's shirt above--keep it real.
Unbelievable that in 2017 some people can have such «middle-age» ideas.
More is to think that some are in charge in Washington denying global warming and speaking of «clean coal» etc...
Surprisingly, those same people that are taking the Bible «by the book» would never cut their hand if they're caught stealing or stone people accused of adultery.
Many other «anachronisms» in the Bible that are not to be taken literally too.
You did say it: with all the scientific discoveries, we know more about mankind past history and take the Bible, Coran or any other old books as truth is illogical.
Religion is a good thing if you stick to the great principals of way to respect life.
The rest is just fantasy from people in the past when they were uneducated, farmers or shepherds etc..
