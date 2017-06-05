LGBTQ History Matters

LGBTQ people have always existed, but our history has either not been recorded or has actively been erased. Berlin in the 1920s and early 1930s was the gayest city on the planet, easily the San Francisco of its day. Yet the Nazis erased everything, putting gay men in concentration camps, where they were either worked to death or forced to have lobotomies performed. Unlike gay men, lesbians were not generally regarded as a social or political threat. Anthropologists are revealing the existence of LGBTQ people in cultures across the globe.
LGBTQ history is important not only for our community but for everyone. Part of the richness of LGBTQ culture and history is that it poses alternative social structures to the patriarchal and hierarchical model that saturates modern society. Because of the ubiquity of LGBTQ people, our continuing liberation movement is part of and a collaborator with other liberation struggles.
The recent presidential election in the U.S. heightens the importance of all of us resisting together. Saturday, June 10, Vermont will hold an LGBTQ Solidarity March on Montpelier. The March is an act of solidarity with the LGBTQIA National Unity March on Washington. LGBTQ people from across Vermont and other states will march on the Vermont capital of Montpelier.
Before attending your LGBT rights manifestations, you should ALL see this as a reminder of all the road LGBT rights have been through since Stone Wall events.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/16/arts/television/when-we-rise-abc-dustin-lance-black.html?_r=0
"When We Rise" was much revealing to me as a Canadian, how LGBT rights in USA are very fragile and not yet full accepted and in the middle of LGBT real protection all over USA.
I'm also very sad to see a «suppositivly» advance democratic country treat so badly its LGBT people. So many differences of treatment depending on which part of USA you live in.
While seeing this documentary and drama movie, you'll be able to see that the «fight» is far to be won and more now because bigots are in office in Washington.
Don't quit saying that you're not second level citizens in USA.
Remember that Black Civil Rights are still not main stream in some part of USA.
LGBT rights are the same to fight for.
