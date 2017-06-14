Yesterday, I sent in a proposal to present at a rural women's conference. You might wonder why. Well back in graduate school, I conducted oral histories with a special group of rural women. The conference isn't until next year, but I'm hoping that my paper gets accepted. It's a unique story that should be told. If I am chosen to present, I will likely be the only male presenter. However, women's history was my minor field, so I hope they overlook my gender and allow me to present.
