The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations against a police raid that took place in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. They are frequently cited as the first instance in American history when people in the homosexual community fought back against a government-sponsored system that persecuted sexual minorities, and they have become the defining event that marked the start of the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.
For more information about the beginnings of the Gay Rights Movement in the United States and the Stonewall Riots, please check out my series of post on Stonewall.
HAPPY GAY PRIDE!!!
1 comment:
A real mile stone for your Gay Rights in USA even if it's not quite settled in all states in 2017.
I've understood your issues when I viewed the movie «When We Rise» that is an historical review of your fight in USA.
It's a must for all gay guys in USA to see all the struggles you're still going thru and more today that «Trumpty Dumpty» and his bigot ministers are in office.
In Canada, we are «way over» those fights because our rights are part of our «Canadian Charter of Rights and Liberty» and that gays, LGBT, are part of every day life in Canada and are now main stream.
USA may be and «advanced» democratic society but religion and politics are always, even in 2107, challenging LGBT rights.
Thank «God» I live in Canada.....
