Today is the first day of summer. The picture above is the epitome of summer for me. Sitting with a friend by the pool eating a juicy watermelon. Yum. Celebrate summer. If it wasn't so hot, it would be my favorite season.
Last night, I had Chinese for supper. My fortune cookie was a little naughty if you take it a certain way. It said, "Love is like a sweet peach, good to the last drop." Am I the only one who sees something dirty in this, or is it just my mind in the gutter?
By the way, the "divided peach" is a term for homosexuality in China. Mizi Xia was the favorite of Duke Ling of Wei (534-493 BCE). One day Mizi Xia bit into a peach and finding it sweet, he stopped eating it and offered it to the ruler. The ruler was moved by his 'considerate behavior'. From hence came these expressions for homosexuality: "a preference for the leftover peach", and "the love of the divided peach."
2 comments:
Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the Summer Solstice began the earliest in my memory: 12:24am. Hope yours is a great one.
Thanks for the bit of Chinese history although I'm not sure I would be as accepting of a peach offering from which someone had already taking a bite.
And as for the fortune cookie, I see what you see, but yes, get your mind out of the gutter! :-)
The happiest entry I have read from you for some time. It makes me happy. R
