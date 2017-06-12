I went to the gym Friday. It wasn't too crowded, and I look forward to going back. No one was to be found to ask about a trainer, but I will get to that. I just walked on the treadmill for 30 minutes and worked up a good sweat. I went back yesterday and did the same thing although there weren't very many people there on a Sunday afternoon. I'm really enjoying this and plan to go back after work today.
Yah! Go for it, Joe! Keep at it! But don't expect that, however hard you try, you will once again be as thin and sleek as the guy in the image.
