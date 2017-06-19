Unproductive Weekend

For most of the weekend, I suffered from a major headache. It meant that a lot of things I'd planned to do, did not get done. I did a little bit of the housecleaning I'd planned to do, but not enough. It was also very hot this weekend which hampers me from doing much besides sit in front of the fans. Most Vermonters don't believe in air conditioning, and thus my apartment doesn't have one. I'd planned to go get an air cooling system, similar to an air conditioner but not quite one, however, my headache prevented me from making that trip to Burlington. Hopefully, this week will be more productive.
