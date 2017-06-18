Sunday, June 18, 2017

We Shall Overcome



We shall overcome,

We shall overcome,

We shall overcome, some day.


Oh, deep in my heart,

I do believe

We shall overcome, some day.


We'll walk hand in hand,

We'll walk hand in hand,

We'll walk hand in hand, some day.


Oh, deep in my heart,

I do believe

We shall overcome, some day.


We shall live in peace,

We shall live in peace,

We shall live in peace, some day.


Oh, deep in my heart,

I do believe

We shall overcome, some day.


We are not afraid,

We are not afraid,

We are not afraid, TODAY


Oh, deep in my heart,

I do believe

We shall overcome, some day.


The whole wide world around

The whole wide world around

The whole wide world around some day


Oh, deep in my heart,

I do believe

We shall overcome, some day.


"We Shall Overcome" is a gospel song which became a protest song and a key anthem of the Civil Rights Movement. The song is most commonly attributed as having descended lyrically from "I'll Overcome Some Day", a hymn by Charles Albert Tindley that was first published in 1900.


A couple of the usual haters appeared at Knoxville Pride yesterday afternoon to wave their anti-LGBT banners and shout abuse. Not having it was the touring Washington Gay Men’s Chorus, who encircled the haters to deliver a rousing rendition of We Shall Overcome. 


