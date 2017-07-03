We went out on my parents' new boat yesterday. It was a lot of fun, but there were a lot of trees and limbs floating down the river because of all the rain they've had. Today will be a busy day because we will be getting ready for the big BBQ tomorrow. Mama and I will make cakes and pies for dessert and do some other prep work for tomorrow. Tonight, I'm going out to eat with some friends of mine. We should have lots of fun catching up.
It sounds like you've been having a totally fantastic time visiting your parents, other family members, and friends. Hope the weather in Alabama stays good for the BBQ tomorrow. Take care and just...enjoy, enjoy, enjoy!!!
