Lewis is a 19 year old gay man who just came out to his family. He's also a Christian in a very Christian family. Lewis started a new blog called "A Gay Christian Life." He hasn't been too encouraged to write a lot because he hasn't gotten many hits, but let me assure you that his story is worth reading. He has two posts up so far, one about coming out and the other about a meeting with his pastor. It's a story that is familiar to a lot of our coming outs, both the ups and downs of it. So please go check out Lewis's blog "A Gay Christian Life."
