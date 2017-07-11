Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Bed in Summer



In winter I get up at night
And dress by yellow candle-light.
In summer quite the other way,
I have to go to bed by day.

I have to go to bed and see
The birds still hopping on the tree,
Or hear the grown-up people’s feet
Still going past me in the street.

And does it not seem hard to you,
When all the sky is clear and blue,
And I should like so much to play,
To have to go to bed by day?

-Robert Louis Stevenson    






Thank you, Susan, for another great suggestion.
Susan said...

And thank you, Joe, for another great picture accompanying your post. :-)

July 11, 2017 at 7:20 AM

