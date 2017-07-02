Homecoming

Mark 5:19 - Howbeit Jesus suffered him not, but saith unto him, Go home to thy friends, and tell them how great things the Lord hath done for thee, and hath had compassion on thee.
One of the reasons that I decided to come home this week was because the ladies at my home church have been begging for me to come home. I've also been homesick. I may live in Vermont, but home will always be where my family is. I have been blessed by the job that I have and the friends that I've made, especially those who are most supportive. It's not easy being away from home, but it's what I must do for now. We must be thankful for what God does for us.
No comments:
Post a Comment