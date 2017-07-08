Saturday, July 8, 2017

Moment of Zen: River Boys



During my vacation home, I got to spend nearly the whole week on the river. While sights like this aren't exactly common, there is still a lot of eye candy to be had.
2 comments:

Susan said...

Good thing you didn't come across these guys for real while you were away. You might have fallen overboard trying to get a better look. :-)

July 8, 2017 at 9:31 AM
JiEL said...

Dream boys that are surely not in Alabama.

July 8, 2017 at 10:35 AM

