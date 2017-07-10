The 1901 Dorland’s Medical Dictionary defined heterosexuality as an “abnormal or perverted appetite toward the opposite sex.” More than two decades later, in 1923, Merriam Webster’s dictionary similarly defined it as “morbid sexual passion for one of the opposite sex.” It wasn’t until 1934 that heterosexuality was graced with the meaning we’re familiar with today: “manifestation of sexual passion for one of the opposite sex; normal sexuality.”
If the above paragraph interests you, which it did me (thanks Susan for sending me this), then it's well worth your while to read the whole article by Brandon Ambrosino:
You can find the article here: http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20170315-the-invention-of-heterosexuality
