The Michael Jackson song says, "It don't matter if you're black or white." Since Barack Obama became president, racism has surged in America. With the election of Donald Trump, racism has come to a head. He has empowered those who are most racist. It is his greatest crime as president. America is made up of immigrants and people of different races. It is probably the most diverse country in the world. It's our blessing and our curse. There will always be those who believe that America should be dominated by the white race, they will always be wrong. America's original motto was E pluribus unum, Latin for "out of many, one." It remained the de facto motto until 1956 when an act of Congress changed the motto to "In God We Trust." The fact is though that our Founding Fathers chose "out of many, one" as our motto because they believed it took many different people to make one great nation. They may not have believed that included African-Americans at the time, but I believe they would today. America made a great mistake when they allowed slavery to exist on this continent. America has not had a perfect history with minorities, far from it, but no country can claim to have perfectly treated minorities. We can be better though, and we need to rid ourselves of a president who lends credence and empowers racists.
No comments:
Post a Comment