I've gotten hooked on a new-to-me television series, Broadchurch. It's a great British mystery series. Once you've seen a few episodes, you'll be hooked. I'm currently watching season two on Netflix, but you can catch all three seasons, including what's aired of the third season on the BBC America app. I have a Roku TV that I love and BBC America is one of the app channels that you can access and watch shows on demand. Anyway, here's a teaser for the series:
When the corpse of an 11-year-old British boy, Danny Latimer, is found bloodied and dirty on an idyllic beach, a small Dorset community becomes the focus of a police investigation and media madness. Out-of-town Detective Inspector Alec Hardy gets the point position over Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller -- who feels the job should have been hers. Now she must engage in an efficient working relationship with taciturn Hardy. Slowly, more members of the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the investigation, with a telephone engineer drawing great attention when he admits to a special connection to the case. While dealing with so much unwelcome attention, Danny's family tries to cope with its grief. When a suspect is named and charged, the ensuing trial sees the defendant promising to expose more of the townspeople's secrets.
Thanks, Susan, for talking me into watching this show.
