Game of Thrones

If you've not seen the season finale, read no further. I have to say that through most of the finale, I was somewhat underwhelmed, but the ending really got my attention. Cersei proved to be as devious as ever, but probably the stupidest person in the series. I have little doubt that she will get hers in the end. As with every great scene this season, the dragons proved to be the show stopper. The show proved that a dead dragon makes a very deadly enemy. Now we wait and wait for the next and final season. I've heard it could be up to two years away.
1 comment:
HO NO! Not TWO more years to see the last season of GoT.
You didn't say about the «too short» nude scene of Jon Snow naked in bed with Deanares.... WOOF! What a body.
For the rest, many cliff hangers like what will Cersei's brother will do going alone in horse (?)
What will be going on with Greyjoy sailing to save his sister (?)
What will happen when Jon Snow (Sand) learn about who he really is (?)
Having to wait TWO years to see all coming out.
SNIFF! SNIFF!
