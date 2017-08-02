There's just something I love about gym shorts. I love the way they hug an ass and leave little to the imagination up front especially if the person is freeballing it. Even if they are wearing underwear, a nice butt in gym shorts is a thing of beauty. I remember a coach that I used to work with wore gym shorts most days, and I loved walking behind him. I loved to watch his butt cheeks move up and down as he walked. It was a thing of beauty.
2 comments:
Your my bad influence.
I usually don't like those kind of shorts «butt» must admit that this one on the pic is quite sexy.
Not everyone can wear them as good as him.
Must say that his «back» is very sexy too...
He looks like Brandon from Sean Cody who is one of my favorite porn star.
