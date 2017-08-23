A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Great moons in the photograph after the eclipse earlier in the week.
I can understand you could suffer a big headache after «45» speech in Arizona last evening.For me, "HE" gave me BIG diarrhea belly cramps. Cannot, even today, digest all the insanities I've heard coming out of his garbage mouth. USA deserve better in office than this trashcan moron. AND "HE" is the one who has his «small» finger on the NUKE button. For us, Canadians, and many states (37) that are trading for decades, his word on getting out of the NAFTA is a BIG NONSENSE. The négociations just started last week and yet he's telling that it's a «BAD» deal for you, Americans. Most of all he spreaded his «shit» on some senators, congressmen, the senate and congress too, not to mention is «never ending shit» on CNN and fake news newspapers. This man is one track minded and going mad too. Not surprising that you and surely many other USA people are have HUGE headaches and migrain too.
Dear Joe, You poor thing! I am so sorry for you. Get well soon! R
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Great moons in the photograph after the eclipse earlier in the week.
I can understand you could suffer a big headache after «45» speech in Arizona last evening.
For me, "HE" gave me BIG diarrhea belly cramps.
Cannot, even today, digest all the insanities I've heard coming out of his garbage mouth. USA deserve better in office than this trashcan moron.
AND "HE" is the one who has his «small» finger on the NUKE button.
For us, Canadians, and many states (37) that are trading for decades, his word on getting out of the NAFTA is a BIG NONSENSE. The négociations just started last week and yet he's telling that it's a «BAD» deal for you, Americans.
Most of all he spreaded his «shit» on some senators, congressmen, the senate and congress too, not to mention is «never ending shit» on CNN and fake news newspapers.
This man is one track minded and going mad too.
Not surprising that you and surely many other USA people are have HUGE headaches and migrain too.
Dear Joe,
You poor thing! I am so sorry for you. Get well soon! R
Post a Comment