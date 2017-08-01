Tuesday, August 1, 2017

L'Envoi



L’Envoi

 by Willa Cather


Where are the loves that we have loved before

When once we are alone, and shut the door?

No matter whose the arms that held me fast,

The arms of Darkness hold me at the last.

No matter down what primrose path I tend,

I kiss the lips of Silence in the end.

No matter on what heart I found delight,

I come again unto the breast of Night.

No matter when or how love did befall,

’Tis Loneliness that loves me best of all,

And in the end she claims me, and I know

That she will stay, though all the rest may go.

No matter whose the eyes that I would keep

Near in the dark, ’tis in the eyes of Sleep

That I must look and look forever more,

When once I am alone, and shut the door.

Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Susan said...

Haunting and a little sad. Nice though. Thanks, Joe.

August 1, 2017 at 10:41 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)