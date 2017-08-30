Yesterday was a long day at work. Not only are we working all out to get a new exhibit up for our Thursday opening, but yesterday was the university convocation and the president's reception for faculty and staff. The convocation makes for a long day because it's a lot of boring speeches. The president's reception is not bad because it always has good food but it means I'm at work an extra two hours.
Thursday will be another long day. I'm sure there will be a lot of last minute stuff to do before the opening reception. Then there will be a reception from 4-6, followed by a lecture. I don't mind the reception, but I dread the lecture. The lecture is on a small part of the new exhibition and is something I am not the least bit interested in. It will be another long day.
