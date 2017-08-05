Moment of Zen: Summer by the Pool

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
*sigh* :-)
Very nice pics and butts to die for.I remember my 19-20yo in college where I was part of a waterpolo team.Such views in the shower with my fellow players......
Post a Comment
2 comments:
*sigh* :-)
Very nice pics and butts to die for.
I remember my 19-20yo in college where I was part of a waterpolo team.
Such views in the shower with my fellow players......
Post a Comment