My parents were supposed to come visit me this fall. I wanted them to see how beautiful Vermont is at that time of year. A few weeks ago, my mother informed me that they were going to North Carolina instead. When I asked why they weren't coming to see me, she replied that they didn't have time. My feelings were terribly hurt, but she doesn't seem to care. Even when I tried last night to tell her that she'd hurt my feelings, she just said goodbye. I guess she didn't want to hear it. She may not care but that hurt my feelings even more. Why do parents treat us this way? One minute she wants me to move home because she says she misses me and the next she won't come to visit because she doesn't have the time. I just don't get it. My parents are both retired. They have plenty of time to do what they want, but I guess seeing me is not what they want.
Dear Joe, parents can be the best or the worst, but they are seemingly in our lives forever. Your mother's comments—about not visiting this Fall, and then hanging up last night when you wanted to talk—are heartbreaking; IMO most definitely 'unmotherly' behavior toward a child she would profess to love. Her desire for you to move back home shows her own conflicted state. This push/pull behavior with you is not something you can control or change. Whatever her issues, they are hers alone. They in no way reflect upon your worth as an individual. But knowing this truth and believing it can be very difficult; our parents hold an emotional string connecting us to them throughout our lives. You want their love, but they can turn around and hurt us so easily.
I don't claim special insight into how to resolve the turmoil this situation must be causing you, but please try not to dwell on your mother's actions. You are a beautiful person and need to love and take good care yourself—for yourself. <3 <3
