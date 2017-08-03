There is so much tension at work. My boss and our secretary are at odds with each other and it has all of the rest of us on pins and needles. My office sits between their offices, so I am smack in the middle of it, exactly where I don't want to be. I'm just keeping my head down and doing my work. I hope tomorrow is a better day, though I doubt it. We have some kind of insurance audit tomorrow which I am not part of, thank goodness. So we will see what happens. I'm just praying that there is less tension in the office tomorrow.
The picture above has nothing to do with the post, but I think it's cute. The cat looks like Isabella, so I call it Darth Bella.
"...nothing to do with the post..."? I don't know, Joe, that kitty looks pretty tense to me—and very annoyed. It might be the thing on her head, though. Cats notoriously do not care for "add-ons." :)
I hope you have a better day today. Take care. <3
I find in cases like this, it's best to just bring in bowls of milk for the parties involved, stay out of it and enjoy the cattiness.
Poor Joe, another source of stress, not good for you. R.
Luckily, tensions seem to be a bit eased today. I hope that continues. I don't need more stress.
