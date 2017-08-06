The Great Commandment

And one of the scribes came up and heard them disputing with one another, and seeing that he answered them well, asked him, "Which commandment is the most important of all?" Jesus answered, "The most important is, 'Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.' The second is this: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.' There is no other commandment greater than these." - Mark 12:28-31
Below is a statement from Believe Out Loud. While it sums up their mission, it also sums up what I am trying to do with my Sunday posts on religion.
Since the advent of the modern gay rights movement, Christians have raised their voices for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) equality. We have long looked at discrimination in our culture and wondered how is this injustice consistent with Jesus’ message to love our neighbors as ourselves?
Throughout the years, we found support with other like-minded Christians. Together, we gathered to study, pray, struggle and grow while embarking on a mission to make our churches and communities reflective of the inclusive love Jesus teaches.
Today, forty years after the first openly gay man was ordained in a mainline Christian church, we are a diverse, thriving rainbow representative of the entire Christian faith. We are moms and dads, city dwellers and farmers. We are middle of the road, strictly sidewalk and off the beaten path. Different but alike, we find unity of purpose in our Christian faith: to spread the joy and justice of LGBT equality.
A beautiful post, Joe. Thank you for this, and for continuing to be one of the messengers.
YESSSS !
BUT so sad that in your so Christian country the No.ONE GOD LAW is misunderstood by the ones who are your leaders.
HATE seems to be their only law: HATE Mexicans, Muslims, poor, sick people, Haïtians (BTW they're coming to Canada, Montreal by huge numbers now a day) LGBT etc..
The NRA is ALWAYS spreading its LAW of weaponing even kids. HATE of the other is so present in your so called «Christian country»
It makes me see NO difference between USA and Muslims countries where HATE of ALL what isn't in their own faith.
Thank MY GOD, I live in a real LIBERTY country like my Canada.
