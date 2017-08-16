What Were They Thinking?

I stayed up last night watching results from the Alabama US Senate race primary. Y'all know I'm from Alabama. I have family and friends there and so I have a vested interest in this race, even if I'm no longer a voter in Alabama. I was glad to see that Doug Jones won the Democratic primary, or at least it looked that way when I went to bed. Jones is a US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He's a good solid Democrat who is well respected. Can he win a general election? I doubt it. What I don't get though is the Republican primary. It looks like Roy Moore will be in a run off with incumbent Luther Stange or less likely Representive Mo Brooks. Moore though has the most votes, but thankfully not a majority. I don't like to wish ill of people, but I wish Roy Moore would die already. He's a fucking moron who is one of the leading opponents of LGBT rights in the country. After being removed from Cheif Justice of Alabama twice for judicial misconduct, he shouldn't be able to run for dog catcher, let alone the US Senate. He's a laughing stock, yet the people of Alabama want to vote him in, just like they did Trump. It's absolutely abhorrent in my opinion.
