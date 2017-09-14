Today will be my first full day back in the office. It's good to be back at my own desk and sleeping in my own bed at night. Yesterday I came in late because I got home late, and then I had to leave early because of a doctor's appointment. Nothing to worry about, it was a routine appointment. Our search for a name to a face is basically over. We have exhausted our resources and abilities trying to find out who this person is. I've read letters and ledgers from 1820s to the 1960s. No one gave a name to the face in the painting. It's disappointing because with all the research we've done, we basically narrowed it down to one person, and yet we can't find definitive proof which is maddening. As with all research, we have found some fascinating information, but it just wasn't what we were looking for. Our best guess will have to suffice. Now back to my regular routine.
1 comment:
If this is your office scene I would most definitely want to visit and stay a while especially with this handsome dude and take on the battle of the bulge. My favourite
kind of guy, blond with blue or light coloured eyes. Just delicious! Denis
Post a Comment