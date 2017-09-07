Back in RI

I'm back in Rhode Island until Friday. This is a continuation of the previous research trip to Rhode Island. We didn't finish last time, so we are back to finish today. Tomorrow, we will either remain in Rhode Island doing research or we may move on to Connecticut. After Connecticut, the last possible search will be Harvard, then we would have exhausted all the places within driving distance to do research. I hope we find what we are looking for today. A trip to Boston would be nice, but I'm ready for this mystery to be over.
