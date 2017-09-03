Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine
O what a foretaste of glory divine
Heir of salvation, purchase of God
Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood
O what a foretaste of glory divine
Heir of salvation, purchase of God
Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood
Perfect submission, all is at rest
I in my Savior am happy and blessed
Watching and waiting, looking above
Filled with His goodness, lost in His love
I in my Savior am happy and blessed
Watching and waiting, looking above
Filled with His goodness, lost in His love
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long
Praising my Savior all the day long
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long
Surely that Texas' people need this prayer for save them.
But prayers will not bring a lot more to their bad situation.
USA, continue to pollute the planet and Harvey's kind of hurricanes will come back soon.
Damn «45» is going to make America deeper again in nonsense actions.
