Crazy Week

Sometimes I feel like running away, but I don't. This is one of those weeks that I wish was just over. It's homecoming. My busiest time of year because I'm constantly trying to get interviews and I do get several over the course of the weekend. I have a funeral today. Dinner plans with a special guest of the museum tonight. Then tomorrow night is a lecture. Friday we have a big unveiling of a recent acquisition of the museum. We've been working months on this. It's the research I've been traveling so much for. Then Saturday is a full day of schmoozing and trying to get alumni to do oral histories. It's going to be a busy couple of days.
