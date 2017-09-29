Friday, September 29, 2017

Drama



There is too much drama in my life right now. I'm ready for things to settle down. I don't foresee the drama going away anytime soon. Last night though was a doozy. I wish I could go into it, but I can't. It's just too fucking complicated. As I am writing this, I'm just ready to go to bed and try and get some sleep. At least I only have to work two hours today.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's great! Then when you're done, go home to this dude and rip off his form fitting underwear and delve right into the goodies. Headache and bullshit gone!! Have a great day Joe. Denis

September 29, 2017 at 9:40 AM
JiEL said...

TGIF hope your going to get some peace for at least two days.

Latest news from me is that since Septembre 15th I'm in love with a nice 55yo man who is also in love with me.

Romance and sweet moments are now in my life which I was no more hoping to live anymore.

Daniel is a real sweetheart working in a primary school as an educator.
We already have good memories together and the future is opening with such sunshine to us.

Hope you could find such a happiness.

Friendly yours
JiEL

September 29, 2017 at 10:48 AM

