We are still in the dark about things at work. We all know that we have to meet with HR on Monday, and we know what time each of our meetings is. We have no idea what any of this is about though. This whole thing makes me nervous. I have no idea what to expect on Monday. I merely know that I have a meeting. This is very frustrating.
This is certainly worrisome. Also poorly handled by HR. They should have had their ducks lined up before they began to take action, and even if the first move could not have waited, they shouldn't leave everybody in suspense over the weekend.
HR apologized for the delay, but it still doesn't make it right. We should have been told more than we were told.
