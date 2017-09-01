Today will be the first normal day at work in about two weeks. I can finally get some work done that's been piling up in my office while we got ready for the new exhibit. The new exhibit started with a beautiful reception, followed by introductory speeches, and then a tour of the exhibit. The exhibit looks spectacular. And while the guy above was not there, we had some equally hot cadets there. As for the lecture afterward, it was hot in the room it was held in, but I only fell asleep once. Really I just nodded off for a second. I was glad when the night was over.
Glad to hear things are getting back to "normal." And thanks for the super-duper eye-candy. Yum. :)
