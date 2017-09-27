Yesterday was a rough day at work. While no one was arrested, it was almost as bad. For now, my boss is no longer my boss and I don't know why. Hopefully, the mysterious matter will be solved, and we can get back to the way things were. Yesterday, everything started out good. It looked like it would be a fantastic day. I had really high hopes for things to come. Then at the end of the day, the shit hit the fan, so to speak. My head is still spinning, things happened so fast. Now we just wait and see. I try to be patient, but oftentimes I fail. I'm afraid that my patience is worn thin at this point. I don't like not having the answers. We may get some answers on Monday, but I suspect that we won't ever know the full story.
To make matters worse and add insult to injury, Roy Moore defeated Luther Strange for the Republican nomination for US Senate. While the Democrat in the race, Doug Jones, has a great reputation and is widely admired, it's doubtful a Democrat can win the General Election. Maybe Doug Jones can prove me wrong.
