I have a bad case of swimmer's ear, and I didn't even get to go swimming. I'm not sure what caused it, but it started on Thursday. Friday and Saturday I didn't have time in my schedule to go to the doctor, but I finally got to go yesterday. I had to go to one of those urgent care places. I hate those places. They never give the greatest care. They just get you in and get you out. If I was still in Alabama, I'd have waited two or three hours, but this is Vermont where the wait was luckily only 15 minutes. Let me tell you, swimmer's ear is quite painful, but do you think they'd give me anything for pain? No. Vemont must be the stingiest state for pain relief. They always suggest over the counter medication. It may help, but it doesn't work completely. There is still pain. Ugh, Vermont and their weird ways and hippie-dippie lifestyles drives me insane. At least it's a liberal state, but they are not liberal when it comes to health care.
Did anybody see the new Star Trek? It was fabulous. I can't wait for more.
2 comments:
I've recorded this new Star Trek Discovery last evening but I'll see it today after supper.
I'll give you my comments soon after.
As I'm a Star Trek big fan since the 60's, I am a bit judgemental when comes new stuff. For sure, I loved the last movies with Chris Pine who is so gorgeous as Capt. Kirk and the special effects are so fabulous too.
I have a blog in which I put many sci-fi stuff and more.
http://distresscalls.tumblr.com/
Star Trek is my preferred posts I like to put in it.
Poor Joe, Swimmer's ear is just what you don't need. I do hope that it clears up quickly. Until it does, I send you my support and great affection. R
