The Sailor Boy
by Alfred Lord Tennyson
He rose at dawn and fired with hope,
Shot o’er the seething harbor-bar,
And reach’d the ship and caught the rope,
And whistled to the morning star.
And while he whistled long and loud
He heard a fierce mermaiden cry,
‘O boy, tho’ thou are young and proud,
I see the place where thou wilt lie.
‘The sands and yeasty surges mix
In cave s about the dreary bay,
And on thy ribs the limpet sticks,
And in thy heart the scrawl shall play.’
‘Fool,’ he answer’d , ‘death is sure
To those that stay and those that roam,
But I will nevermore endure
To sit with empty hands at home.
‘My mother clings about my neck,
My sisters crying, :”Stay for shame;”
My father raves of death and wreck,-
They are all to blame, they are all to blame.
‘God help me! save I take my part
Of danger on the roaring sea,
A devil rises in my heart,
Far worse than any death to me.’
1 comment:
OMG!
You just took a photo of my «cabine boy» coming out in the morning after a HOT night by my side.... LOL!!
I'm a DREAMER.
BTW, what a SHAME in USA repealing the DACA directive. «45» did announced it with Jeff Sessions not brave enough to do it himself. Never USA had such a coward president.
800 000 people contributing to USA's economy and social life as REAL Americans.
SHAME on YOU.
USA isn't a REAL Christian society by acting that way.
HATE is the new law in USA except for those who are REAL Americans like Arpaio.
ALL the White House messages are clear: WE HATE LATINOS and IMMIGRANTS.
Post a Comment