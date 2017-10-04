Another Day

Some of your wrote to me yesterday concerned because of my"Judgement Day" post. Well the short answer is that I'm okay. I went into HR, and they asked me about ten questions. Of the ten, I could answer four of them without saying, "No, not that I know of." I was simply just kept out of the loop on whatever went on. I know three things now that I didn't know before, but I had suspected these three things. It has to do with our audit. It has to do with money. And, I was never a part of it. HR may just think that I am a clueless dope now, but I really didn't know anything they asked. I had not observed anything they asked about. Now we are expected to go on with business as usual. Well, without a boss, nothing is business as usual. One person commented that it was like a death in the family. In a way it is, but it's a death no one wants to talk about. So I'm still largely clueless on specifics, but I have a general idea of what happened. Now we wait and see how it will be resolved.
