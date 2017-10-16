Another Monday

By Monday, I’ve mentally planned out what I’m going to wear for the week. By Monday morning I have my week’s wardrobe basically planned out. I may change my mind throughout the week, but I pretty much know what I’m going to wear.
Mondays are always difficult for me. It means the work week begins again and the weekend is over. It means I can’t sleep in, no matter how badly I want to. As you might be able to tell, Mondays are not my favorite day. I just don’t do Mondays well. But, I’ll get up this morning, put on my happy face and head to work. It all gets a little better after I’ve had my first cup of coffee.
No comments:
Post a Comment