Chicago and Connecticut

The other day, I applied for a job in Chicago. It would be a step up from my current job and would be at a prestigious library and museum. The only thing is that I only know two things about Chicago: I've seen the musical and my mother says it's the murder capital of America. Actually, I know a few more things, such as the gay section is known as Boystown, and Chicago sits on Lake Michigan. Also, I read Boy Culture which takes place in Chicago not that I remember that much about Chicago from the book. I've also never lived in a big city before. So help me out here. What should I know about Chicago?
Also, I'm back in Connecticut today. Travel arrangements were a pain in the ass without a director, but I finally got them finalized. I'll be driving much of tomorrow, but I will be spending the night in Connecticut before I drive home on Thursday. It's going to be a long two days. I don't mind driving, but I really don't like driving by myself, especially early in the morning. I like to have someone to talk to as I drive. But being by myself, I'll probably either listen to an audiobook or listen to NPR.
I've never been to Chicago proper, just flew in and out of O'Hare Airport once so I can't help with any insights of my own, but a good friend lived there for years and loved it. Seeking a step up from your current position and into a more urban setting, definitely sounds like the right direction. Vermont certainly has its charms, but it does not have any large urban centers and can be limiting. Hopefully, the larger the city, the bigger the opportunities both professionally and personally. The best of luck, Joe. <3
Traffic is horrid, so if you get the job try to find a place to live either close to work or near a transit line you could take to work. Chi is expensive, so be prepared for that, including rent. It is very diverse and there are lots of good places to eat. Chicagoans can be aloof but there are plenty of other transplants so you should not have a problem finding friends. Chicago is also a base for both American and United so there are tons of flight options, but if you have to fly domestically (inside the US) the convenience of Midway can not be underestimated. If you do move, consult some local guides (ie. yelp/local papers) before selecting a neighborhood to live in.
Good luck
