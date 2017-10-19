I have to admit something. I have a new guilty pleasure. I’m really loving the new remake of Dynasty on The CW. It’s just a fun catty show to watch. I never watched the original Dynasty, but I like the new one.
The reboot updates several factors from the 1980s original, including moving the setting from Denver, Colorado to Atlanta, Georgia; making Steven's homosexuality a nonissue to Blake; and changing gold digger Sammy Jo from a woman to a gay man. Patrick said, "We knew in our version—2017—we wanted Steven's conflict with Blake to be not about him being gay, but about him being liberal." Additionally, in the new series, Blake's fiancée is Hispanic, and both chauffeur Michael Culhane and the Colby family are African-American.
