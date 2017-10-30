Halloween Is Coming

Halloween is tomorrow. Gay Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday. It’s the one time when you can be someone else. Anyone else. It’s fun. My best friend has a Halloween party every year. When we lived closer to each other, I always attended. Many years, I cohosted. Sadly, she lives in Texas now and I live in Vermont, so it’s kind of hard to make it to the party. We are dressing up at work this year though. That should be fun. I really do love Halloween.
2 comments:
Great costume there you a wearing! Red and green go together.
Thanks for the eye candy, Joe. So much better for you than all that sugar. YUM!
Post a Comment