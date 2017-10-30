Monday, October 30, 2017

Halloween Is Coming



Halloween is tomorrow. Gay Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday. It’s the one time when you can be someone else. Anyone else. It’s fun. My best friend has a Halloween party every year. When we lived closer to each other, I always attended. Many years, I cohosted. Sadly, she lives in Texas now and I live in Vermont, so it’s kind of hard to make it to the party. We are dressing up at work this year though. That should be fun. I really do love Halloween.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

2 comments:

silvereagle said...

Great costume there you a wearing! Red and green go together.

October 30, 2017 at 9:15 AM
Susan said...

Thanks for the eye candy, Joe. So much better for you than all that sugar. YUM!

October 30, 2017 at 9:33 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)