While my job might not be in the ideal position right now, I did get an email from one of the places I applied for asking for an interview if I was interested. It’s not the ideal job or location, and I don’t even know if it would pay more. However, it could be an interesting job. It’s at another museum, this one in south Florida, but not in a glamorous part of south Florida like Miami or Key West. I think it might be an interesting place to live and work, but I don’t think it would be great for meeting people. It’s a bit rural, sort of like I was in Alabama. Vermont has been pretty rural living too, even though I live in town, it’s a very small town. This Florida Job is in a similarly small town. I’m going to go through with the interview and see where it goes, but I’m skeptical as to whether they would pay me what I’d have to be offered to take the job. They may surprise me though. For now, I’m just hanging in there.
