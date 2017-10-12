Heading Back

First of all, yesterday was quite successful. I accomplished everything in Connecticut that I set out to. That being said, no one ever told me that southern Connecticut was such a sketchy place. While searching for a place for dinner, I didn't want to stop because no where looked safe. At one point, I was even approached by a prostitute, to which I promptly drove off. I finally did decide on a decent looking Mexican place, which had the cutest little Mexican gay waiter with a nice little bubble butt. The food was also delicious. I had sopa de mariscos, which is a seafood soup, and a carne asada steak. both were beyond delicious. This is the best Mexican food I've had since I left the South.
Now, I am headed back to Vermont.
1 comment:
LOL!
Never know what to expect in USA.... LOL!!
