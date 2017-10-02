Monday, October 2, 2017

Judgement Day



At least it feels like the Judgement Day. I have to go before HR today and answer questions. I have no idea what the questions will be because I have no idea what this whole matter is about. I hope I will find out this afternoon during my appointment. I want answers. I need answers. Whether I will get them or not is up to HR. There is too much up in the air for me. I like to know what's going on.

2 comments:

Tex said...

I've only recently discovered your Blog. I really enjoy it and want to wish you all the best today. Please let us know how everything turns out.

October 2, 2017 at 11:10 AM
Anonymous said...

Dear Joe, I am sure that all your readers will be there in spirit, offering you support during a very difficult time. As Tex writes above, we all really enjoy your blog. R.

October 2, 2017 at 11:43 AM

