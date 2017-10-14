Saturday, October 14, 2017

Moment of Zen: Autumn


Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

2 comments:

Susan said...

Lovely artistic photo, Joe. But oh for a slight breeze. :-)

October 14, 2017 at 7:04 AM
silvereagle said...

The autumn leaves....drift by...and I want to jump in the pile of leaves...and have fun...

October 14, 2017 at 7:38 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)