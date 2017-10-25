My job is probably more uncertain now than ever. Our interim director doesn’t seem to believe in my job as much as some others. Well, he may, but he doesn’t hold out hope that the job will be renewed. Though, I have the support of some powerful people in the university, I need a director that will fight for me, and I’m not sure that our interim director is a fighter. Maybe the provost is, and hopefully, she will hold more sway. I just don’t know. Things are very uncertain, which is why I applied for two more jobs. One is in Florida, and the other is in Oklahoma.
