Proverbs 3:5
Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.
Proverbs 1:7
The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Proverbs 4:23
Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.
Proverbs 1:3
For receiving instruction in prudent behavior, doing what is right and just and fair.
Proverbs 17:22
A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
Proverbs 16:18
Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.
