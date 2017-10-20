TGIF Again

It’s been quite a week. We were finally given an interim director, who I’m fine with as interim. I also finally got clued in on why my boss was put on leave and being investigated. Thankfully it had nothing to do with stealing, which I’d honestly never thought was the case. Instead, it seems to be all about overspending the budget. Who hasn’t done that at some point? But these are larger stakes than simply blowing a personal budget, it’s the budget of a whole museum. After finding out the truth, everyone thought I’d be angry or look askance at what she did. Truthfully, I just believe things are going to work out. Maybe not for my boss, but for everyone else, we will be fine. I hope.
Besides, if I get that other job I applied for in Chicago, none of this will concern me. I don’t know how likely it is that I’ll get that job, but there is still hope.
