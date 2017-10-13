I was so tired when I got home. It was a long drive back from southern Connecticut. After eating dinner, Isabella and I basically went to bed. Whenever I am gone overnight, Isabella just can’t get enough of me. She likes to snuggle when I get home, and it’s usually at least a day before she lets me out of her sight. She did leave me long enough to let me watch The Orville last night, but then we turned out the lights and went to bed. She’ll roam around some of the night but she won’t be too far away from me.
Adorable picture, Joe. Hope Isabella left you alone long enough for some quality sleep. Welcome back.
